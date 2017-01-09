Watch: KGW reporters describe the ice storm via social media

KGW reporters and photographer are busy Sunday morning covering the ice storm.

SW Patton in west hills. Mostly snow covered, some gravel/sanding. Raining but doesn't seem to be freezing rain pic.twitter.com/4lTcVWPQ97 — John Helm (@ThirteenAt8) January 8, 2017

Chains or traction devices required on I-84 between Portland and Hood River. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/gm5hHIt1h9 — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 8, 2017

It is just DUMPING snow in Hood River! Heaviest snowfall that I've seen since yesterday. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/cLL2i5cr8i — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 8, 2017

Strong wind, powerful gusts and lots of snow in Cascade Locks. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/uEh1ahWtl6 — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 8, 2017

