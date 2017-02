Damen Jollymore (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- Damen Jollymore, a Vancouver boy who hadn't been seen since Feb. 4 at his home in Vancouver, was found safe Tuesday.

Jollymore is now in safe custody of Oregon authorities, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office asked for help from the public in finding the boy on Monday.

KGW