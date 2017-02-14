This photo, posted on the blog CryptoSighting Sept. 4, sparked some debate: Could it be another U.P. sighting of the hairy monster popular in American folkore? (Photo: Twitter: @CryptoSightings)

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A new bill seeks to designate Sasquatch as the "official cryptid" of Washington state.



A cryptid is defined by Oxford dictionary as an "animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated."



The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ann Rivers of La Center, was introduced this week.



The measure says that Sasquatch - also known as Bigfoot or Forest Yeti - has "made immeasurable contributions to Washington state's cultural heritage and ecosystem."

KGW