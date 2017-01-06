NWCN
15-year-old girl struck, killed while crossing I-5 near Chehalis

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:06 PM. PST January 06, 2017

CHEHALIS, Wash. – A 15-year-old girl crossing Interstate 5 was struck and killed Friday night near Chehalis.

According to Washington State Trooper Will Finn, the girl was crossing the freeway to meet her friends. She was struck near milepost 81. Southbound traffic was closed at about 8 p.m. and reopened at 9:30 p.m.

At around the same time, a crash between a semi-truck and car closed the northbound lanes of I-5 at milepost 81. Troopers at the scene said the driver was impaired. He was arrested. People in the car suffered serious injuries, Finn said. 

Northbound I-5 was closed for a couple hours due to the crash.

