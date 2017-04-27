Washington State Patrol welcomes new K9 teams

Photo Courtesy: WSP

The Washington State Patrol welcomed more four-legged troopers to the force on Thursday.

Four K-9 teams graduated during a ceremony where the dogs received full WSP commission cards, identifying them as part of the force.

A new K9 team for the King County Sheriff's department also graduated.

"These dogs help law enforcement detect and apprehend those who transport and use illegal narcotics," said Instructor Trooper Paul Woodside, "They help us keep our schools and communities safe."

WSP says the K9 teams have undergone 220 hours of specialized training, that included searching buildings and vehicles.

KING