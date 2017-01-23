Washington House passes school levy bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington House has passed a bill that delays a deadline for a reduction in the amount of money school districts can collect through local property tax levies.



The measure passed the Democratic House on a 62-35 vote Monday, including support from a dozen Republicans. It now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate. School districts had faced a four percent reduction in the amount they could collect starting next year, but House Bill 1059 pushes that deadline off until 2019.



One of the issues the Legislature is grappling with this year is resolving the reliance on local levies to pay for teacher and school staff salaries. Lawmakers are working to comply with a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling that they must fully fund the state's basic education system.

