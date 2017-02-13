Close Washington had its own dam difficulties Nearly 200,000 people in California were evacuated as a dam was breached. A similar dam threatened to flood the Kent Valley. There were similarities--and big differences--between the two situations. wsts2 6:51 PM. PST February 13, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.