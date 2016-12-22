An ambulance rushes to an emergency scene. (Photo: Getty images/stock photo)

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A woman was hit and killed while crossing Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton Thursday evening.

The woman, who was 75 years old, was crossing Allen Boulevard between Southwest Wilson and 141st avenues, according to Mike Rowe with the Beaverton Police Department. The collision occurred a little after 5 p.m.

She was not in a crosswalk, Rowe said.

The woman was conscious when taken away from the scene but later died at a nearby hospital.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

Rowe said no charges will be filed in connection with the collision.

Allen Boulevard was temporarily closed at the scene of the crash, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

KGW