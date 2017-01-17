NWCN
Man hit by car on Highway 99W, seriously injured

KGW 8:38 PM. PST January 17, 2017

TIGARD, Ore. – A man was hit by a car and seriously injured Tuesday evening in Tigard.

The man was struck while he was crossing Highway 99W (Pacific Highway) at Canterbury Lane at about 6:45 p.m. He was taken to Oregon Health & Science University hospital. He was not immediately identified.

Witnesses told Tigard police the driver ran a red light. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating. He was not impaired, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

The northbound lanes of Highway 99W were closed in the area of the crash for about an hour-and-a-half.

