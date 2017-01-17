KING CITY, Ore. – A man who allegedly broke into the apartment of his child's mother and fled after the mother fired a shot at him turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday they were looking for 40-year-old Louis Jarvis Jr., who they described as "violent."

The disturbance happened at around 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 12070 SW Fischer Rd in King City.

Jarvis forced his way into the mother’s apartment and only fled after she armed herself for protection and fired a shot at him, according to Sgt. Bob Ray of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the door damaged from being kicked in and discovered the windows to the woman’s car had been smashed as well.

Jarvis had never lived at the apartment and was upset over child custody issues, Ray said.

He is facing multiple charges, including burglary and criminal mischief. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

KGW