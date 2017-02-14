Deputies trying to return stolen jewelry after burglary suspects arrested

Katherine L. Hauser and Nelson W. Pettis. (Photo: KGW)

ALOHA, Ore. – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the owners of more than 100 pieces of jewelry after they arrested a couple for allegedly breaking into a home to steal valuables.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the stolen jewelry and asked the public for help returning it to its rightful owners.

Deputies arrested Nelson W. Pettis, Jr. and Katherine L. Hauser after they broke into an Aloha home on Feb. 10, according to Detective Robert Rookhuyzen.

While searching the couple’s car, deputies found stolen jewelry that they believe was taken during other burglaries.

Anyone who recognizes any of the jewelry or has other information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Tony Bass at 503-846-6093.

KGW