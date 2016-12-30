NWCN
Boy, 9, expected to survive after being thrown from car in Beaverton crash

Boy, 9, ejected from car in crash

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:09 PM. PST December 30, 2016

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A 9-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was thrown from a car in a crash in Beaverton Friday night.  

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the driver, the boy's 21-year-old sister, crashed into a tree at Southwest Bany Road and Zenith Place. Deputies are not sure why she lost control of the car. She was not hurt.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue initially said the boy suffered life-threatening injuries but deputies later said he is expected to survive. He was taken to Doernbecher Children's Hospital. 

Deputies have not determined whether the boy was wearing a seatbelt. 

