BEAVERTON, Ore. – A 9-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was thrown from a car in a crash in Beaverton Friday night.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the driver, the boy's 21-year-old sister, crashed into a tree at Southwest Bany Road and Zenith Place. Deputies are not sure why she lost control of the car. She was not hurt.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue initially said the boy suffered life-threatening injuries but deputies later said he is expected to survive. He was taken to Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Deputies have not determined whether the boy was wearing a seatbelt.

KGW