'Aggressive' man with gun shot and killed by Beaverton police

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A man was fatally shot by Beaverton police in the 2000 block of Southwest 170th Avenue Tuesday morning, according to Lt. Mike Rowe.

A man with a gun on the roof of a building was acting aggressively, pointing the gun at people on the street and in the building, Rowe said.

"Officers attempted to start a dialog with the subject," Rowe said. "But he continued to point the weapon towards officers and was shot."

The man died from his injuries.

"He was an active threat to the community and officers, and there is an elementary school across the street from this location, "Rowe said.

Several roads are closed in the area while the investigation continues.

