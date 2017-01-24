A homeless encampment in Tacoma. (Photo: KING)

Volunteers will count the homeless in Snohomish County Tuedsay as part of the annual “Point In Time” count. Every year, they take to the streets to determine how many people are living without a permanent place to stay.

More than 1,100 people in nearly 900 households did not have a permanent place to stay in 2016, according to the survey. The goal of the effort is not only to get a count, but also to provide those who are unsheltered with some products to help them out during the cold winter months.

“We've worked really hard to engage our homeless neighbors. They are our neighbors. They are not a problem to be solved. They're part of our community. They're not just a difficulty for our community to deal with. And we've been working really hard to engage them and get to know them,” said organizer Nora Karena. “The Point In Time count is something that HUD (Housing and Urban Development) asks me to do. But beyond that this is just one more chance to engage them, to get them resources, get them served, get them know we see them, let them know we care. And we want to do whatever we can to bring them in.”

Volunteers will gather at five different locations in Lynnwood, Everett, Arlington, and Monroe. Several community groups are leading the charge assisting with the count at all of the different spots.

Volunteers will also work to establish what led the people to the street, whether it be mental illness, domestic violence, or loss of a job. Once the count is complete, that will help determine the funding allocated in different areas.

“I think they (the homeless) do see it as hopeful that the information is going to be used to inform our decisions about funding, about how we structure services. So I think the people out there that we encounter, I think they're going to be encouraged,” said organizer Robin Hood. “So I hope that what we find is good data about some of the people that are out there. I don't know whether we'll see more than last year, less than last year, but one of the things we like to look at is how those numbers fluctuate over the years.”

If you are interested in volunteering Tuesday, you can go to one of the following five locations:

• Arlington - Stillaguamish Senior Center

• Everett - Salvation Army or the Cocoon House

• Lynnwood - Good Shepard Baptist Church

• Monroe - Take The Next Step

