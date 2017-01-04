Man with dementia missing after walking away from Vancouver assisted living home

Alfonso Morales (Photo: Vancouver Police)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 72-year-old man who walked away from a Vancouver assisted living home Wednesday morning.

Police were notified at noon that Alfonso Flores Morales had left the home at 3007 NE 117th Ct. and had not returned.

Morales suffers from dementia and takes regular medication, according to Vancouver police.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, black beanie cap, blue jeans, and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information about where Morales may be should call 911.

