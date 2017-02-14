US arrests Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' near Seattle

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SEATTLE - A man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation by the Obama administration has been taken into custody in the Seattle area in what could be the first case of its kind in the country.



Northwest Immigrants Rights Project Legal Director Matt Adams told The Associated Press Tuesday that 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina was arrested Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Adams says he believes the young man was apprehended by mistake.

Adams says agents were a Des Moines home to arrest the man's father and that they took both men into custody. Ramirez Medina has a work permit under Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

He's being held in Tacoma awaiting removal proceedings before an immigration judge.

Ramirez Medina is "a self-admitted gang member," according to Rose Richeson, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson. He was taken into custody based on his gang affiliation and "risk to public safety."



Adams says the man is the first person he knows of with DACA status who has been detained.

