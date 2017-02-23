Urn with mother's ashes stolen from NE Portland woman's car

Danita Henry and her mom (Photo: Family)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- As Danita Henry flipped through picture of her mother, Sandy Lindland, it was apparent that her mom enjoyed life. She made the most of her fleeting time with her family.

“She had had breast cancer 18 years before, had a double mastectomy and beat it. That's why when she was diagnosed last June with lung cancer, even though it had metastasized to various other places, we were determined that she was going to beat it a second time,” said Henry.

But she didn't. Lindland died in October.

“She was at home holding my hand when she took her last breath,” said Henry.

Her ashes were placed in a miniature urn colored with lavender. But on Tuesday, it was stolen out of Henry's Toyota 4-Runner as it was parked in her NE Portland home’s driveway.

Urn was stolen from a Northeast Portland woman's car look similar to this. The actual urn is lavendar. (Photo: KGW)

“I broke down. I mean that's my mom. She was diagnosed last June and we lost her in October, so it's pretty hard,” Henry said.

She said her mother was a family person who volunteered when she had free time and did nice things for the people around her.

“She saw the florist on a regular basis because she gave her hairstylist flowers,” said Henry.

She taught her kids to look past people's flaws.

“That's why to have someone steal her ashes, it's mind blowing and it's heartbreaking,” Henry said.

In addition to the urn, a tablet was also stolen. That tablet is the least of Henry's concerns.

“You know you can replace things. This is the one thing I can't replace. I can't bring her back,” said Henry.

She has a message for whoever took her mother's ashes.

“My mom was my best friend and this means everything to me. I just want her back. I don't have any desire to get them in trouble. I just want my mom back.”

Henry said she hopes someone knows something. She and her fiancé were able to track a signal from their tablet to an area near the airport but didn't find anything.

She said the reason the urn was in the car was because her mom told her that once she beat the cancer, she wanted to go camping with the family. That's where they took her ashes this past weekend.

Henry kept her mother’s ashes near her because it made her feel close to her mother.

KGW