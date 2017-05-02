Close Upzoning plans for International District Taller buildings may be coming to Seattle's International District. The City's planning committee says there hasn't been opposition to the upzoning plans thus far, but neighbors say there are concerns. wsts2 6:51 PM. PDT May 02, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.