Update on shooting outside Yiannopoulos event
One month ago, a man was shot in UW's Red Square during heated protests against an event featuring Milo Yiannopoulous, who resigned from Breibart News today. Although a couple has turned themselves in, there have still been no arrests.
wsts2 7:11 PM. PST February 21, 2017
