Two Toppenish teens missing

Cynthia Christian (from left), Kali Ketzenburg, and Hailey Bedolla. Photos: Toppenish Police Department. (Photo: Custom)

TOPPENISH, Wash. – Two teenage girls didn’t return home from Toppenish High School Monday and may be with an adult with a history of domestic violence.

Law enforcement agencies sent out a LEAP alert Monday that Hailey Nicole Bedolla, 17, and Kali Ann Ketzenberg, 16, were possibly picked up by Bedolla’s mother Cynthia Gail Christian, 45. Christian is not their legal guardian. She has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence against Bedolla.

The teens were last seen at 205 North Elm Street in Toppenish.

They may be traveling in a green 1996 Plymouth Voyager, license plate BCA5831.

Bedolla is 6 feet tall, 290 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a burgundy t-shirt, and a purple Husky sweatshirt, and has seven piercings in each ear.

Ketzenberg is 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Christian is 5-foot-9, 250 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509) 865-4355.

