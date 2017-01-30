Trump WA campaign worker: Need to improve immigration vetting

SEATTLE -- Some of the criticism of President Donald Trump's order to prevent certain people from seven Middle East countries from entering the U.S. centers on how it was rolled out, a local man who worked on the Trump campaign says he agrees with the reason behind the sudden move.

"We don't want to give the other side a heads up that we're putting up certain barriers making sure we're doing further vetting," said Bruno Kelpsas. "The first responsibility of the President of the United States is protecting the country, and I think that's obligation No. 1."

Kelpsas, whose LinkedIn profile says he works as a director in cybersecurity, said of the 325,000 people who entered the U.S., 109 people were detained for further questioning. He says most of those were still allowed to enter the country.

"I think this is reasonable to give a 90-day pause," said Kelpsas. "And at the same time, we need this time to take a look at our processes, the technology, and our best practices to improve our vetting."

Kelpsas reiterates what the Trump administration has been saying over the weekend, that the seven countries the immigration order mentions were countries identified previously by the Obama administration.

Kelpsas says he has worked with immigration and visa systems in the past and calls the vetting process tricky.

"I think this is a very reasonable approach to protect our borders because right now we just don't know what the intentions are of folks when they come into this country. You may look at them. They're not flagged. But when they get here, we don't know what can happen when it comes to people being radicalized," said Kelpsas.

Kelpsas indicated he didn't have a problem with the protests in response to the order as long as it doesn't break into violence.

"You know what I think? 'God Bless America,'" said Kelpsas. "I'm happy to see people who feel like they need their right to speak out, they can do that. My other concern, though, is let's not get inflamed with the rhetoric. Let's keep things reasonable. Let's not get too impassioned where things get out of hand."

