Trump immigration order sows fear in area Muslim communities

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Those speaking for the Trump Administration say the decree sharply restricting immigration and travel from seven majority Muslim countries is not an attack on Islam. But Muslim students from Portland State University say that’s the order does feel like an aggressive move against their faith. For that reason, several told KGW that they are afraid.

“Definitely we are connected to the Syrian refugee families in Portland,” said Dana Ghazi, an American citizen born in Syria. “There's definitely a sense of fear, and they're scared."

She said Syrian refugees, who have lived through the horror of a long and bloody civil war, feel punished all over again by the executive order.

"This is the reality of refugees, they're mostly children and women, and the ones who get vilified are the family men, because of the stigma around Muslims," said Ghazi.

Ghazi’s parents finally got green cards and visited in December for the first time in 14 years. After the Trump order, they are afraid to go home. "Think if this was happening in the last week, (my father) wouldn't be able to visit," said Ghazi.

Young Muslims say the support has been gratifying. Still, it's a stressful time, and they say the Trump Administration has spread chaos within their faith.

"There's a lot of fear and confusion, nobody knows what's going to happen next,” said Zak Rodgers of Portland State’s Muslim Student Association. “He's said a lot of things that signal this is the beginning."

Still, area Muslims say they draw strength from shows of solidarity from non-Muslims.

"The thousands of people, ordinary people that were inspired to go out to the protests, and say refugees are welcome here, immigrants are welcome here, that's where the hope lies for us," said PSU grad student Wael Elasady.

KGW