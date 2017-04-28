TriMet project to disrupt MAX service starting Sunday

(Photo: trimet.org)

PORTLAND, Ore. — For three weeks beginning next Sunday, TriMet users should schedule additional time for their commute or consider alternative travel arrangements.

“If you do have to ride during the commuting hours we are suggesting that you try our bus service or use other transportation options if you can, work from home, carpool,” said Roberta Altstadt of TriMet.

A project to improve MAX tracks on Southwest Morrison and Yamhill streets in downtown Portland begins Sunday, Apr. 30 and is scheduled to end Saturday, May 20. The project will disrupt the Blue, Green and Red lines. The Orange and Yellow lines will run their regular service but with reduced frequency.

Trains will have adjusted schedules and are expected to be more crowded than normal during commuting hours.

“I’ll just get off the station which is Goose Hollow and then walk that way. It’s a forced healthy alternative, yes,” said rider Fereydoun Tavangary.

Commuter Molly Jones hasn't decided on an alternative yet. She might drive.

Planning your trip on MAX

The following are suggestions from TriMet for commuters using the service from April 30 through May 20:

All MAX lines will run less frequently — expect crowding throughout the day, especially during rush hour

Allow at least 30 to 45 extra minutes for your trip

Consider adjusting your commute to avoid the crowds during rush hour (7–9 a.m. and 4–6 p.m.)

Shuttle buses providing service between Rose Quarter and Providence Park will run every 5 minutes or less most of the day

Don’t worry about showing your fare to shuttle bus operators

If you have limited mobility and you’d like assistance getting to closed stations near 1st Avenue, call Rider Support at 503-238-RIDE (7433) between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily for help planning your trip

Helpful links

SERVICE DETAILS AND MAPS BY LINE

PLAN YOUR TRIP

KGW