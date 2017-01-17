T-Rex exhibit to go on display at Discovery Center

This T-Rex exhibit will open to the public Saturday at the Discovery Center in Boise. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

She's old but she's new to Boise!

We're talking about Sue the T-Rex, and she will be spending the next few months at the Discovery Center in Boise.

The exhibit opens this Saturday and employees there are expecting huge crowds to see the 42-foot replica skeleton. They've been working hard to make sure the exhibit is ready by the weekend.

“We got it from the Field Museum in Chicago,” said exhibits director Wayne Hurzeler. “It came from Texas, actually from another science center there. It came in three 53-foot trucks, and we got about 40 crates that we had to unpack yesterday and today.”

The original Sue fossils were found in North Dakota.

This exhibit will stay open until May 7th.





KTVB