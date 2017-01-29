Travelers detained at Seattle airport released from custody

SEATTLE (AP) - A Port of Seattle spokeswoman says individuals detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a result of President Trump's executive order have been released by the Department of Homeland Security.



Kathy Roeder says DHS told port officials Sunday morning that the individuals can continue their travels.



Democratic U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state says in a news release Sunday that two individuals were released. She says one is a citizen of Sudan and the other a citizen of Yemen, both countries named in Trump's 90-day travel ban to the U.S.



About 3,000 protesters gathered Saturday evening at the airport.



Roeder says the crowd dispersed shortly after midnight but about 30 to 35 were arrested during the demonstration and face various misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2016 KING