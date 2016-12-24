Train hits abandoned truck in Woodburn

Train hit abandoned truck on tracks in Woodburn (Photo: Woodburn police)

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) - A northbound Union Pacific train struck an abandoned truck in downtown Woodburn, but there were no injuries.

City spokesman Jason Horton says the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday and blocked all railroad crossings along Front Street.

The crash damaged a railroad crossing.

The crossings were all reopened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Union Pacific train, which had four engines and 49 cars, was carrying UPS cargo destined for Portland.

The truck was hit in the south end of Downtown and was pushed to Hardcastle Avenue.

Police contacted the truck's owner, who said the truck had been sold several months ago.

Union Pacific inspectors are on site continuing to monitor the track and crossings.

KGW