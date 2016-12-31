Train derails west of Caldwell

Train derails near Greenleaf (Photo: Nathan Congleton / NBC News)

GREENLEAF, Idaho -- No one was hurt when a Union Pacific train derailed in Canyon County Wednesday morning.

The derailment happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Notus Road and Simplot Boulevard near Greenleaf.

It appears that just the engine went off the rails, and is listing to one side slightly off the track. Neither person on board was hurt.

It's unclear what caused the trail to derail.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said Notus Road is closed between Highway 19 and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. Union Pacific will use a crane to reset the train, but it may not happen until Thursday morning, he said.

Check back with KTVB.COM for updates.

Loading... Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News

Train derails near Greenleaf Nathan Congleton / NBC News



















of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions



Loading... A railroad car that derailed near Greenleaf on Wednesday, December 28th is hoisted back to its upright position (photos courtesy of Dennis McIndoo). KTVB FIRST PERSON/ Dennis McIndoo

A railroad car that derailed near Greenleaf on Wednesday, December 28th is hoisted back to its upright position (photos courtesy of Dennis McIndoo). KTVB FIRST PERSON/ Dennis McIndoo

A railroad car that derailed near Greenleaf on Wednesday, December 28th is hoisted back to its upright position (photos courtesy of Dennis McIndoo). KTVB FIRST PERSON/ Dennis McIndoo

A railroad car that derailed near Greenleaf on Wednesday, December 28th is hoisted back to its upright position (photos courtesy of Dennis McIndoo). KTVB FIRST PERSON/ Dennis McIndoo

A railroad car that derailed near Greenleaf on Wednesday, December 28th is hoisted back to its upright position (photos courtesy of Dennis McIndoo). KTVB FIRST PERSON/ Dennis McIndoo

A railroad car that derailed near Greenleaf on Wednesday, December 28th is hoisted back to its upright position (photos courtesy of Dennis McIndoo). KTVB FIRST PERSON/ Dennis McIndoo









of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Copyright 2016 KTVB