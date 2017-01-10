NWCN
Trailer awning collapses at mobile home park

KTVB 2:17 PM. PST January 10, 2017

Unfortunately, awning and roof collapses are becoming a familiar sight this winter season.

An awning collapsed at a mobile home park on East Linden Street in Caldwell.

Monday, we reported a horse shelter collapsed in Middleton, a bowling alley roof collapsed in Weiser, and the roof at a Les Schwab tire store in Ontario also collapsed under the weight of snow.

 

