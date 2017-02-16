Traffic Alert: One lane of Westbound I-90 back open after landslide

Updates as of 8:30 a.m.
• WSDOT has reopened one lane of westbound I-90 at the scene.
• There is no estimate on when the freeway will fully reopen.
• 13 vehicles were caught up in the slide this morning. Nobody was hurt.
• A retention pond is bleeding onto the hillside.
• The slide is one-to-two feet deep in places.
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - A landslide forced the closure of all westbound I-90 lanes near Front Street east of Issaquah Thursday morning.
Thirteen vehicles were caught up in the slide, but nobody was hurt.
Drivers are being re-routed to State Route 202. Drivers were initially able to exit at Front Street, but WSDOT warns that could change as the morning progresses.
WSDOT reopened one lane at 7:30 a.m. to relieve the backup, but closed it again 20 minutes later. That one lane was reopened at 8:30 a.m. There is no estimate on when the freeway will fully reopen.
"It's one-to-two feet in some places and we had upwards of 13 cars kind of stuck in the mud," said Johnson. "Thankfully, no injuries. Right now, we're going to make very sure the hillside is stable so we can get this roadway open."
