Toddler Talk: Book club targets toddlers

KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott and his son, Nicolas, share their top-picks. (Photo: KING)

Book Clubs have become a sort of rite of passage for living in the Northwest, bringing together those who want to discuss the latest best sellers and share a few bottles of wine. One Seattle teacher has started a very special book club with the hope of helping some learn to love books before they can even read.



This regular gathering of friends is a toddler book club for a group of two and three-year-olds.

The meet-up is the brainchild of teacher Anela Deisler.



Deisler says she got the idea, in part, from her two-year-old daughter, “I was starting my own book club and then she was like why doesn't she get a book club.”



Her book club never got off the ground but she reached out to friends from her daughter's preschool, and they’ve been meeting ever since. “I thought it would be fun for kids to talk about books the way grown-ups do,” she said.



In addition to the book, there's an activity that relates to the book. “I'm hoping we show them different kids in different types of books so they can learn about the world around them from reading and talking about it” Deisler explained.

KING