Three people found dead after Kitsap Co house fire

SEABECK, Wash. -- Three people were found dead Friday night after a house fire in Kitsap County.

Authorities say the bodies were found inside a home in the 13400 block of Tenino Drive West, in the Seabeck area near Lake Tahuyeh and Gold Mountain around 11:30 p.m.

No information is known about the age, gender or names of the victims.

Kitsap County Sheriff detectives are searching for a missing 2005 Ford F-150 brown pickup truck with Washington license plate CA9383B. Please call the Kitsap County Sheriff's department if you see the vehicle.

Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide.

