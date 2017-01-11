Thousands without power, trees crashing down around Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Thousands were without power Wednesday morning after a surprising snow storm dumped a foot of snow in the Portland area.
The snow also brought down trees and limbs that had survived an ice storm just last weekend.
Report downed trees and large limbs in Portland to 503-823-TREE or Trees@portlandoregon.gov.
City crews will first responding to "the most impactful situations first," said Portland Parks spokesman Mark Ross.
"A top priority for crews this morning is a tree reported down on a Portland Streetcar wire near NW 10th and Everett," he said. "Other notable situations include a tree leaning against a church at SW Park and Madison and a large tree that fell into a building on the Portland State University campus."
Portland General Electric reported about 30,000 customers without power. Check here for the latest
Pacific Power reports large outages in Southern Oregon but none locally. Clark Public Utilities reported about 800 customers without power.
.@BrendaBraxton8 @AshleyKorslien @KGWRodHill @McGinnessPDX Just around the corner from @KGWNews Studios: 3 trees down within 2 block stretch pic.twitter.com/ASFcckD05K— Drew Carney (@DrewCarney) January 11, 2017
West Burnside is one of 18 roads closed in Portland due to trees down, ice & snow. #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/LHbxq1ziTf— Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 11, 2017
#SnowDay #NoSchool #kgwweather pic.twitter.com/9JGtvdRvcW— Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) January 11, 2017
