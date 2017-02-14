Thousands without power in downtown Boise

Power outage (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Multiple power outages in downtown Boise left thousands of people and businesses without power Tuesday morning.

Idaho Power said that as of 11:11 a.m., a total of 3,618 customers were affected.

The cause of the outages are listed as a "major equipment failure." Idaho Power crews are onsite and working to restore power now.

Boise City Hall, Boise State, and the Ada County Courthouse are among the addresses affected by the outage. The courthouse is closed until further notice, officials tweeted.

Crews hope to have the power back on by 1 p.m. Check back for updates.

This is a BroncoAlert. Power is out all through campus and downtown. Idaho Power is enroute. Update to follow. — Boise State Security (@BoiseState911) February 14, 2017

Also, Simplot-Micron Advising and Success Hub and the Albertsons Library have power https://t.co/MmYYixycH7 — Boise State (@boisestatelive) February 14, 2017

