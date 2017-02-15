The Sound is a weekly deep dive into the Pacific Northwest's top stories. Reporter Ryan Takeo sits down with other KING 5 reporters to go beyond the 2-minute TV version, with KING 5 reporters who know the ins and outs of these topics.

Episode 1: DB Cooper. Investigative reporter Chris Ingalls discusses some new information about the infamous mid-air skyjacking that's gone unsolved for 40 years where a man named allegedly extorted $200,000 in ransom and parachuted out of an airplane somewhere between Seattle and Portland.

Episode 2: Cuba. KING 5's Jake Whittenberg and aviation specialist Glenn Farley took separate trips to Cuba recently. Hear what it's like to travel to the island country and what the Pacific Northwest - especially Alaska Airlines and the travel industry - stand to benefit from the new relationship with the country.

Episode 3: Safe injection sites. Takeo visited such sites in Vancouver, B.C. where drug addicts can shoot up legally. The city of Seattle is considering two such safe injection sites locally.

Subscribe to The Sound on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/king-5s-the-sound-podcast/id1202006704?mt=2

Copyright 2017 KING