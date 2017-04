In an exclusive interview with KING 5 Investigative Reporter Susannah Frame, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denied claims that as an adult he had ever had sexual relations with anyone under the age of 18. (Photo: KING)

This episode - the exclusive interview of Seattle mayor Ed Murray as he faces accusations of alleged sexual misconduct. One alleges Murray paid him for sex in the 80s while the accuser was a teenager.



How Susannah Frame got the scoop without ever covering the mayor before the story. Hosted by Ryan Takeo.

