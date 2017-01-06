The doctor will see you now, virtually

There's a more, convenient option, many people forget about, when battling the flu.
It's called telemedicine. This option allows you to talk with a doctor without actually going in for an office visit. Patients can talk with a doctor either by a regular phone call or a two way video chat from a cell phone, tablet, or computer.
KING 5's Ryan Takeo reports on how telemedicine works.
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs