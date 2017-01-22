Teens behind local women's march hope for action

Borah High School senior Nora Herron and Capital High School junior Colette Raptosh say they wanted to help spread the message of equality when they spearheaded the Women's March on Idaho.

Hundreds of women's marches took place around the world Saturday bringing out nearly five million people. There were eight marches in Idaho, with the biggest in downtown Boise, where an estimated 6,000 people showed up.

When the Women's March on Washington was announced after the presidential election in November "sister" marches followed. Two friends, not even old enough to vote, spearheaded the Women's March On Idaho.

Borah High School senior Nora Harron and Capital High School junior Colette Raptosh say they wanted to help spread the message of equality.

"Being a part of one of the biggest women's movements that has ever happened is really insane," said Raptosh. "It's a feeling hard to put into words."

Raptosh and Harron say it wasn't a march against the 45th President of the United States. Instead, it was about calling for action.

"I think some people were protesting Trump, but I think it's really important that even if you don't stand with him he is our president, and if we can learn to embrace that then he has to listen to us," said Harron.

The teenagers want to see Idahoans get involved in the government at the grassroots level so everyone's voice is heard.

"A lot of people will take to Twitter and Facebook, you know there are Twitter wars and Facebook rants that are as long as books, and I really hope they take that passion and commitment for their ideas and they put it into the real world," said Raptosh.

Hillary Clinton sent a tweet out on Saturday giving kudos to everyone who marched. She highlighted Nora Harren in that tweet.

I stand w/ Nora Harren, a 17-year from Boise, ID, & every person marching for our values today. Onward! ✊✊🏾✊🏽✨ #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/02lOuXRHuz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

