Team report: No evidence of gunman at Ben Taub Hospital
Dozens of Houston police officers rushed into Ben Taub Hospital Tuesday while patients and staff were running out after reports of a possible active shooter. Two hours later, it appeared to be a misunderstanding or false alarm.
KREM 4:15 PM. PST February 21, 2017
