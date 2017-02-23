Talks of potential federal crackdown leave marijuana retailers uneasy

SPOKANE, Wash. – A statement from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has people in the recreational marijuana industry concerned the federal government may crack down on marijuana.

Spicer stated, “Is the federal government going to take some sort of action? That’s a question for the DOJ, but I do believe you’ll see greater enforcement of it.”

To be clear, people do not know what, if any, federal action may occur when it comes to recreational marijuana. There have been no official announcements from the White House or the Justice Department. Still, Spicer’s statements on Thursday regarding marijuana have a lot of people in Washington concerned.

Thursday was another busy night at North Spokane marijuana shop, Cinder, but for owner Justin Peterson, it was not a normal night on the job.

“I was immediately concerned, I immediately thought of my employees, the people we employ here, the customers, and obviously my own self, what’s going to happen to me,” Peterson said.

That was Peterson’s first reaction after learning the federal government could begin to crack down on states who’ve legalized marijuana. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said during a press briefing that the issue rests with the Justice Department, but he also said he believes we’ll see a “greater enforcement of it.”

“I think that when you see something like the opioid addiction crisis blossoming in so many states around this country, the last thing we should be doing is encouraging people,” Spicer said.

Those in the legal marijuana industry disagree. If anything, the marijuana industry says they help communities through jobs, tax revenue, and economic growth.

“The voters of Washington have expressed their view on recreational marijuana, and they voted for a regulated market. The federal government should not overturn the existing system in favor of the chaos of the black market,” Josh Zaretsky, owner of Kush Comfort Farms, said.

Peterson is not panicking just yet. After speaking with others in the industry, he is hopeful any federal action would target the black market, not state licensed retailers.

“It sounds like they’re going to go after more of the illegal side of recreational marijuana, drug cartels, trafficking over state lines, that kind of thing,” Peterson said.

At this point, nobody can assume exactly what the Trump administration has in store for licensed marijuana producers and sellers.

“I feel like it would be a massive amount of resources to attack every producer, processor, retailer. That’s hundreds of thousands of people to go after. It would clog up the judicial system for years, it would be a waste of resources,” Peterson said.

For now, Peterson said he will stay focused on his business.

“I think my hope would be that the federal government would allow them to do what the states want to do,” Peterson said.

KREM