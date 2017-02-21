Twenty people become U.S. citizens in Tacoma

Srinivasan Kannan and his wife Suhasini Varadhana (center) were among the 20 people who became U.S. citizens in a ceremony in Tacoma. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. – Twenty local immigrants became United States Citizens one day after President’s Day.

The U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services held a naturalization ceremony at Meeker Middle School in Tacoma Tuesday.

One couple, Srinivasan Kannan and his wife Suhasini Varadhana, are both from India but live in Redmond and were sworn in together.

“We want to be part of this country in an official way,” said Varadhana.

The couple are two of about 700,000 people who become U.S. citizens every year, according to The U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services.

Kannan came to the United States 17 years ago to work.

“I was recruited by Microsoft. So out of college I came to the U.S. after my master’s,” he said.

He now works for Time Warner and his wife started her own business in science education.

“I actually run a STEM-based program for public elementary schools,” she said.

It was something she didn’t think she could do in India.

“I was a totally different person in India and this country helped me blossom. After coming here I feel that your opinion really matters,” Varadhana said.

They both are ready to participate in U.S. elections

“Right now it feels more important for me,” Kannan said.

