Teekah Lewis disappeared in Tacoma 18 years ago Monday

A photo of Teekah Lewis near the date when she disappered from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Wash, Jan. 23, 1999.

SEATTLE -- Monday marks the 18th anniversary of the disappearance a 2-year-old girl from a Tacoma bowling alley.

Teekah Lewis disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 1999 from the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley. She would now be 20.

An age-progressed photo of what Teekah Lewis might look like. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Lewis is black with black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, her hair at a silver streak on the front right side. She had eczema with a skin discoloration on her face and the left side of her buttocks. She also suffered from asthma. She was wearing a blue Tweety Bird T-shirt, white sweat pants and Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

According to the Help Find Teekah Lewis Facebook page, a candlelight vigil is set for 7:00 p.m. Monday at 4602 Center Street.

An age-progressed photo of what Teekah Lewis might look like. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

An age-progressed photo of what Teekah Lewis might look like. (Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Copyright 2016 KING