Tacoma will remain a 'Welcoming City'

TACOMA, Wash. – On the heels of President Donald Trump threatening to take away federal funding from Sanctuary Cities, the City of Tacoma says it's going to remain a "Welcoming City,” for now.

Trump has pushed several executive actions in the last week, including one that restricts immigrants and refugees coming into the United States and another threatening funding for cities that open their arms to those immigrants. Many call themselves “Sanctuary Cities.”

"Well I think words certainly matter, but regardless of whether you call yourselves sanctuary, welcoming, or some other name, what people ultimately judge you by is what actions you take to improve their lives and keep them safe," said Tacoma City Councilmember Anders Ibsen.

Tacoma was the first city on the West Coast to become a “Welcoming City,” according to Councilman Marty Campbell, who pushed for the city to adopt a program that helps cities create immigrant friendly policies and procedures.

"For one, our law enforcement doesn't ask about immigration status when they investigate, when they try to find information out about crimes, because that undermines trust. We want our police department to have the trust of our community, improve relations, and asking for papers isn't how you do that," said Ibsen.

With the protections in place under the Welcoming City name, councilmembers say there’s no need to change the name and agree that there’s a risk that comes with that.

"Declaring ourselves a Sanctuary city, there is some fear that we could potentially lose federal funding,” said Councilmember Keith Blocker. “Based upon some of the irrational actions some of our federal government has taken and we don't want to jeopardize those funds.”

A spokesperson for the city said over the past four years, Tacoma has received more than $96 million in federal funding as a prime grant award recipient and another $126 million as a sub-award recipient.

"When you look at the funding we get for the upcoming link light rail, much of our infrastructure and transportation is federal,” said Campbell. “Our housing authority, community federal block grants programs to turn vacant housing into real estate property. We rely heavily on federal funding.”

But councilmembers say what matters is that they can still protect immigrants without changing the name.

"Look at it this way. We don't stand up to bullies like Donald Trump by parsing through the thesaurus for the right word,” said Ibsen. “We stand up to arrogant bullies by doing what’s right and keeping people safe from all walks of life, and that's what we're doing."

The City of Tacoma is in the process of creating a task force to address immigrant and refugee issues. Over the next week the city will figure out that best people to include on the task force.

