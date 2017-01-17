Tacoma sees success with inclusive classrooms, co-teaching

Students with learning disabilities are thriving, thanks to a push in Tacoma to support and expand inclusive classes and co-teaching. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. -- Students with learning disabilities are thriving, thanks to a push in Tacoma to support and expand inclusive classes and co-teaching.

In some classrooms, a general education teacher pairs up with a special education teacher to lead a class filled with students with disabilities and students without. The idea is to show that people learn differently and open their minds to other strategies as well.

"Every time I turn in a test they're like, 'You did really well on it' and I'm just like, really?" laughs 9th grader Alyssa Luther. Alyssa is now one of the top students in her algebra class thanks to inclusive teaching.

"I've seen a huge increase in her confidence just because she went from tears every night doing her math, to dreading it to now she's just happy," says Chrissy Luther, Alyssa's mother. "Now she doesn't have to stress over not getting it done because she gets it and she's getting it really well, too."

The district has prioritized keeping students with disabilities in as many general education classes as possible. It stemmed after research in 2013 showed that many students were being segregated. District leaders say inclusive learning helps teach acceptance and awareness.

While one person teaches, the other may chime in or even help a student who may need a different explanation. And they ping pong.

"So they're getting a chance to hear it from two different voices, maybe in a slightly different way," says Trish Maxwell, general education math teacher at Stadium High School. "They can find the way that makes sense to them."

"It's also important for the kids to understand we're equals in the classroom, so they feel free to question either one of us at any time," says Miles Fiala, special education math teacher. Fiala and Maxwell work in tandem for algebra and geometry.

Co-taught classes have increased from 23 classes at seven schools last year to 102 classrooms at 13 schools this year. The district's goal is to provide a co-taught class in math, science, language arts and social studies for every grade at all middle and high schools by 2020.

Copyright 2016 KING