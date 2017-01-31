Mayor asks City Council to not declare Tacoma Sanctuary City

Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. – Mayor Marilyn Strickland asked the City Council Tuesday night to not declare Tacoma a Sanctuary City, although the city already engages in many similar practices.

Strickland asked the council to not declare Tacoma a Sanctuary City in order to protect federal funding.

“I applaud cities that don’t need federal funding, but Tacoma is not a tax rich city,” Strickland wrote in a Twitter message, “And we depend on federal funds for transit, social services and economic development that often helps under-served communities.”

Strickland said that Tacoma already engages in many of the actions of Sanctuary Cities without the label. Tacoma Police do not ask about immigration status when interacting with the public, and city services are available to all, regardless of immigration status.

“Actions are more important than words,” Strickland wrote.

