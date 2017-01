Firefighters at the scene after an SUV crashed into a Boise apartment building Saturday. (Photo: Amairany Dominguez)

BOISE - Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a Boise apartment complex Saturday after an SUV crashed into the building.

Ada County dispatch says the crash happened at an apartment building on Loyalla Lane, off of West Targee Street, at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

At this point there's no word on if anyone was injured or cited in the crash.

