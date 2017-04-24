Suspect wanted on $570K worth of warrants arrested near Post Falls

David Perry (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted suspect Monday evening thanks to an anonymous tip.

Officials said they learned David Perry, 34, was at a home on S. Douglas Court near Post Falls. Deputies set up a perimeter around the home and Perry was quickly arrested without incident.

Authorities said Perry was wanted on a $10,000 warrant for grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, a $10,000 warrant for failure to appear on petit theft charges, a $50,000 warrant for failure to appear on three counts of burglary and a $500,000 warrant for 65 counts of grand theft/aiding and abetting. The 65 grand theft charges stem from an extensive mail theft ring that had been investigated by the sheriff’s office for the past several months.

Perry is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

KREM