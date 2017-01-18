Suspect fires shotgun at 7-Eleven clerk, flees scene

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who fired a shotgun into the 7-Eleven store early Wednesday morning.

Glass and shotgun pellets injured an on-duty clerk working inside the store along 16th Avenue Southwest. The clerk's injuries are non-life threatening.

Seattle Police and K-9 officers were not able to locate the shooter.

No description of the suspect has been released at this time.

KING