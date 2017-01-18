Suspect fires shotgun at 7-Eleven clerk, flees scene

SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who fired a shotgun into the 7-Eleven store early Wednesday morning.
Glass and shotgun pellets injured an on-duty clerk working inside the store along 16th Avenue Southwest. The clerk's injuries are non-life threatening.
Seattle Police and K-9 officers were not able to locate the shooter.
No description of the suspect has been released at this time.
KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs