Student suspended after texting photo of man with fake rifle

Columbia High School in Nampa (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

NAMPA - A high school student has been suspended for three days after sending a photo of the school resource officer dressed in street clothes and walking into the school while holding a fake rifle.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports in a story on Friday that the student at Columbia High School sent the image as a text message with the words "We boutta die."

Nampa School District spokeswoman Allison Westfall says the student admitted sharing the image as a joke and knew the person photographed was the school's resource officer and there was no danger to students.

She says the student has apologized.

Authorities say the fake rifle was going to be used in a law enforcement class.

