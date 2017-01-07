Storm takes toll on store shelves across the Treasure Valley

Stores across the valley are packed as storm hits our area. (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

EAGLE -- With snow in the forecast, in addition to warnings about power outages and floods, many people are rushing to get prepared.

Store shelves across the Treasure Valley are taking a big hit during this storm. After hearing from viewers on social media saying everywhere from WinCo to Albertsons was packed today, KTVB talked to several stores to see how their supplies were looking.

Lines were extremely long on Saturday- especially in the morning before the white-out hit; as a result stores are now completely out or running very low on the essentials.

"It's been a crazy day, it's like the floodgates opened," Eagle Island Fred Meyer Store Manager Steve Webb told KTVB.

"It is crazy. I've never seen anything like this down here in the Valley," Chinden Zamzows Store Manager Chrisopher Owings said.

The potential for a power outage is lingering over the area, prompting shoppers to scavenge for basic commodities like water, bread, milk, eggs and meat, as well as generators and propane. As snow blanketed the area, shoppers are also on the hunt for ice melt and snow shovels.

"We had every check stand open, and customers were backed up clear down our grocery aisles," Webb added.

"Shelves are empty and all the meat is gone," Eagle resident Mindy Lin said. "We stopped in just to grab one or two flashlights- that was the plan- and a couple crackers and we looked around and it was chaos."

Owings tells KTVB Zamzows on Chinden has a 1,000-gallon propane tank. It was completely filled up this morning and as of this evening, they were close to being tapped out.

The Boise and Nampa Costco tell KTVB they are completely out of generators.

Zamzows, Home Depot, D&B Supply, Lowes and Costco said Saturday afternoon they were sold out of snow shovels and ice melt.

"We ordered the equivalent to what we've sold in the prior five years and that came in and it lasted 6 hours," Owings added.

Fred Meyer- much like other stores- left with scraps for snow gear.

"We are completely out of snow boots," Eagle Island Fred Meyer Apparel Manager Bryan Allen said. "We are out of snow pants and for the most part snow gloves, as well."

Allen says they are trying to get emergency supplies from stores across the country in to their Treasure Valley locations.

While Idaho Power doesn't anticipate a wide-spread, long-term outage, people are ready.

"Prepare for the worst and then feel foolish when it didn't happen. I'm OK with that," Lin said.

Albertsons says they coordinated additional deliveries of bottled water to stores in the area Saturday. Depending on road closures, Fred Meyer is expecting a shipment of water and other commodities Saturday night, but they are unsure whether ice melt and shovels will be on that shipment. Zamzows tells KTVB they are also waiting on a shipment that was supposed to arrive Saturday, but road conditions hindered that.

