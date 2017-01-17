Storm brings flood watch to lowlands, freezing rain and snow to passes



Tuesday started with warmer temperatures than we've gotten the past few weeks, but a strong storm is approaching Western Washington, giving us heavy rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday morning ranged from 39 degrees in the south Sound to 54 in Mount Vernon around 5 a.m. Blustery winds during the day have been mainly north of Everett, but expect a blustery day everywhere on Wednesday, though nothing excessive.





Heavy rain with snow levels near 7,000 feet will cause rivers to rise. A flood watch is in effect for many of the counties of Western Washington. Although we could get 2-4 inches of rain in the mountains, this is not a major flooding situation, and we are likely only to see minor to moderate flooding on the more flood-prone rivers. There may be some areas of urban and small stream flooding as well later Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Several thousand feet of cold air remains trapped near the surface east of the Cascades, keeping temps there in the teens and 20s. This cold air is being held back by the Cascades - just like a reservoir of water - but it is spilling out through the lower passes, especially Stevens, Snoqualmie, Naches and White passes.

And down south, massive amounts of cold air are spilling out of the Columbia River Gorge, keeping Portland and Vancouver well below freezing.

As the rain increases Tuesday afternoon, it will fall into the cold air, producing freezing rain, which will coat everything in ice. The Portland area is expecting 1/10" ice in west Portland, but up to 1/2" in east Portland and up to an inch in Troutdale closer to the Gorge.

In Washington, ice accumulations are also expected along the east slopes of the Cascades. Ice accumulations may extend northward up I-5 beyond Vancouver, Washington.

A cold front will move through around midday Wednesday changing the heavy rain to off-and-on showers. It will also be accompanied by gusty winds that should finally scour out all of the trapped cold air and allow for gradual melting of the ice. The rest of the week looks quiet with only rains showers and highs in the mid to upper 40's. Snow levels should drop back to 3,000-4,000 feet.

Read the complete forecast

Check pass reports

Check Futurecast

Copyright 2016 KING